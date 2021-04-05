Hong Kong Customs seizes 300 crypto mining GPUs in anti-smuggling operation By Cointelegraph

Hong Kong Customs seizes 300 crypto mining GPUs in anti-smuggling operation
In the waters off Hong Kong International Authorities on April 2, Hong Kong Customs detected suspicious figures offloading cartons from a fishing boat to a nearby speedboat. While the men successfully fled, the authorities reportedly detained the fishing vessel and found there a large batch of apparently smuggled goods: everything from dried shark fins and cosmetics to electronics.
Notably, among these goods — worth an estimated $31 million in total — were reportedly a stash of over 300 Nvidia (NASDAQ:) CMP 30HX graphics cards; a new line of GPUs dedicated to cryptocurrency mining, which Nvidia released earlier this year in order to ensure that its other GPU hardware will remain primarily used by gamers.
