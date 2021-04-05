Hong Kong Customs seizes 300 crypto mining GPUs in anti-smuggling operation By Cointelegraph

Notably, among these goods — worth an estimated $31 million in total — were reportedly a stash of over 300 Nvidia (NASDAQ:) CMP 30HX graphics cards; a new line of GPUs dedicated to cryptocurrency mining, which Nvidia released earlier this year in order to ensure that its other GPU hardware will remain primarily used by gamers.

In the waters off Hong Kong International Authorities on April 2, Hong Kong Customs detected suspicious figures offloading cartons from a fishing boat to a nearby speedboat. While the men successfully fled, the authorities reportedly detained the fishing vessel and found there a large batch of apparently smuggled goods: everything from dried shark fins and cosmetics to electronics.

