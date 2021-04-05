Greensill Bank customers get $3 billion in deposit protection scheme By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Logo of Greensill Bank is pictured in downtown Bremen
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s banking private banking association said on Monday that it had paid out around 2.7 billion euros ($3.17 billion) to more than 20,500 Greensill Bank customers as part of its deposit guarantee scheme after the bank collapsed last month.
The banking association said only a few customers had yet to receive compensation under the protection fund, which protects individuals but not institutional investors.
($1 = 0.8511 euros)
