Gonzaga vs. Baylor live score, updates, highlights from 2021 NCAA national championship

One game separates Gonzaga and Baylor from eternal — and first-time— glory.

The Bulldogs and Bears, who are considered the consensus top two teams not only in the NCAA Tournament but also all of college basketball, will face off against each other for the right to claim the 2021 men’s national championship on Monday.

History will be made regardless of who wins: Gonzaga can become the first undefeated team in college basketball since Indiana in 1975-76, and Baylor can win the first March Madness title for the Lone Star State since Texas Western (now known as UTEP) in 1966.

While history certainly is on the line, the far more interesting storylines will be on the court. Will Mark Few’s team — led by the fearsome trio of Drew Timme, Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert — complete its run of dominance? Even if one of them lags, it’s worth noting each of the Bulldogs’ starters, including Joel Ayayi and Andrew Nembhard, scored in double digits in their Final Four game vs. UCLA. Only Nembhard (4-of-9 shooting) shot less than 50 percent.

Baylor, though, is no slouch. It has beaten each of its previous March Madness opponents by multiple possessions and it roundly embarrassed 2-seed Houston in the Final Four. The Bears have their own troublesome triad of players in Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and Macio Teague, and they enjoyed tremendous defensive success against the Cougars.

Can Baylor coach Scott Drew devise a scheme to stop the Zags’ attack, or will the Bulldogs prevail once more? Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Gonzaga vs. Baylor in the 2021 NCAA Tournament championship. Follow below for complete results from the college basketball national title game.

Gonzaga vs. Baylor score

Gonzaga vs. Baylor live update, highlights from NCAA championship

Gonzaga vs. Baylor start time

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET | 6:20 p.m. PT

9:20 p.m. ET | 6:20 p.m. PT Broadcast team: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Grant Hill, Bill Raftery (analysts), Tracy Wolfson (reporter), Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

The national championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor is scheduled to tip off at 9:20 p.m. ET on Monday, April 5.

What channel is Gonzaga vs. Baylor on?

CBS, which has exclusive broadcast rights for the 2021 Final Four, will broadcast Gonzaga vs. Baylor.

Those with a cable subscription can stream the game on March Madness Live, the online home of every 2021 NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness Final Four schedule 2021

Saturday, April 3

No. 1 Baylor 78, No. 2 Houston 59 No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 11 UCLA 90 (OT)

NCAA Tournament national championship

Monday, April 5