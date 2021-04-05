Gold slips as strong U.S. jobs data lifts yields, stocks

Matilda Colman
Gold prices eased on Monday as U.S.

Treasury yields rose and global stocks gained after

better-than-expected jobs data in the United States fueled

optimism over a swift economic recovery.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,724.32 per ounce, as of

0408 GMT. Gold futures were flat at $1,762.00 per ounce.

“Strong payroll data has boosted the dollar and the yields,

which is weighing on gold prices. I think gold’s primary trend

is bearish,” said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

“Global economic growth is definitely taking a positive

turn, however, it is uneven. Growth in the U.S. is particularly

strong, but parts of EU is having a challenging time with the

third wave of virus.”

The U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in

March as more Americans got vaccinated and the government doled

out additional pandemic relief money.

That lifted global stock prices to a more than one-month

high on Monday, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields held near a

14-month peak.

The dollar , however, was steady against its rivals

ahead of U.S. services sector data.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden’s announcement of a

long-awaited $2 trillion-plus job plan last week has raised some

concerns over inflation.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against inflation, but

higher Treasury yields, which translate into a higher

opportunity cost for holding bullion, have challenged that

status.

“It is becoming clear to me that gold’s sensitivity is not

to future inflation expectations, but rather, to moves in U.S.

bond yields, notably the 10-year tenor,” said OANDA senior

market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.5% to $24.84 per ounce and

palladium was steady at $2,665.31 .

Platinum climbed 0.2% to $1,212.08 per ounce after

hitting its highest since March 18 in the session at $1,218.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru,

Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Amy Caren Daniel)

