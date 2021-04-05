Gold slips as strong U.S. jobs data lifts yields, stocks

Article content

Gold prices eased on Monday as U.S.

Treasury yields rose and global stocks gained after

better-than-expected jobs data in the United States fueled

optimism over a swift economic recovery.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,724.32 per ounce, as of

0408 GMT. Gold futures were flat at $1,762.00 per ounce.

“Strong payroll data has boosted the dollar and the yields,

which is weighing on gold prices. I think gold’s primary trend

is bearish,” said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

“Global economic growth is definitely taking a positive

turn, however, it is uneven. Growth in the U.S. is particularly

strong, but parts of EU is having a challenging time with the

third wave of virus.”

The U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in

March as more Americans got vaccinated and the government doled

out additional pandemic relief money.

That lifted global stock prices to a more than one-month

high on Monday, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields held near a

14-month peak.

The dollar , however, was steady against its rivals

ahead of U.S. services sector data.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden’s announcement of a

long-awaited $2 trillion-plus job plan last week has raised some

concerns over inflation.