Gold gains as dollar, U.S. Treasury yields lose shine

Article content

Gold prices rose on Tuesday, as a weaker

dollar made bullion cheaper and more attractive for buyers

outside the United States, while a pull-back in U.S. Treasury

yields provided further support.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,733.31 per ounce, as of

0117 GMT. Gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,735.10 per

ounce.

* The dollar slumped to an almost two-week low versus a

basket of rival currencies, while U.S. Treasury yields also fell

as investors paused recent selling of government bonds.

* Weaker Treasury yields translate into a lower opportunity

cost for holding bullion, which pays no return.

* But, data showing that a measure of U.S. services industry

activity surged to a record high in March dimmed gold’s

safe-haven appeal.

* The data put Asian equities on track to rise after the S&P

500 and Dow indexes set records, taking some shine off the

yellow metal.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that

she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate

minimum tax rate.

* U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday defended his proposal

to raise corporate taxes to help pay for his infrastructure

spending plans, saying he was not worried the hike would harm

the economy and that there was no evidence it would drive