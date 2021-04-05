‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Sets Pandemic Box Office Record With Monstrous Debut on Easter Weekend

Warner Bros. Pictures

The epic monster showdown movie exceeds expectations with an estimated $32.2 million for the three-day weekend, marking the biggest opening domestically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic era.

“Godzilla vs Kong” is roaring on its opening weekend in North American box office. The Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. movie sets record for the biggest opening in the COVID-19 pandemic era, with an estimated $32.2 million for the three-day weekend.

Taking advantage of the Easter holiday, the epic monster showdown film collected approximately $48.5 over the five-day Good Friday holiday period. The domestic sales were roughly double that of “Wonder Woman 1984” (also from WB), which previously held record for the best weekend opening in the pandemic era with $16.7 million.

“This is the best news the theatrical side of the business has had in over a year,” said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. He pointed out that the results proved a big budget sci-fi action extravaganza like “Godzilla vs Kong” is “tailor-made for the immersive and impactful experience that only the big screen can provide.”

Joshua Grode, CEO of Legendary, added, “I think a big movie like this working should tell everyone if we are rational in how we release a title, there is an appetite for people to have a shared experience in theaters.” He said the decision to release the film theatrically wasn’t for the “faint of heart,” but that it was the “right movie for the moment.”

Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution at Warner Bros, went on commenting what “Godzilla vs Kong” record-breaking opening means for the industry, “This is really significant. It is igniting a recovery.”

Overseas, the Adam Wingard-directed pic, which opened a week earlier, added $71.6 million to its foreign gross for a global total of $285.4 million so far. The international gross on its second weekend saw a slim 37 percent drop from its $121.8 million opening weekend overseas, which is a pandemic-best at the foreign box office.

Back to the domestic box office, another new release, horror pic “The Unholy“, debuts at No. 2 with an estimated $3.2 million. Last week’s new release and former champion “Nobody” trails close behind at No. 3 with approximately $3.1 million, dropping 55 percent despite opening in additional 107 theaters this week.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” also loses two spots, placing fourth with additional $2 million. “Tom & Jerry” descends from No. 3 to round up the top five with approximately $1.4 million.

