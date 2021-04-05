GME drops 14% as GameStop announces plans to sell up to 3.5M shares By Cointelegraph

GME drops 14% as GameStop announces plans to sell up to 3.5M shares
GameStop (NYSE:) Corporation, an American gaming and consumer electronics retailer, has announced its plans to sell up to 3.5 million GME shares following the stock’s massive and controversial rally.
The firm announced Monday that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, under which it may offer and sell up to 3.5 million shares of GME stock via an at-the-market, or ATM, equity offering program. GameStop said that its total global sales increased nearly 11% for the nine-week period ending April 3, 2021.
