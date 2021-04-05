Giants QB Daniel Jones organizing offseason workouts

The New York Giants have all the tools to be successful in 2021. However, Daniel Jones’ junior campaign will play a massive role in whether or not the team is victorious next season.

Jones has had an up-and-down career through two seasons with the Giants, but the franchise believes he can have a breakthrough year in 2021.

With the additions of Kenny Golladay and Kyle Rudolph, the Giants’ offense will look a little different. Because of that, Jones has organized offseason workouts in Arizona with New York’s offensive weapons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.