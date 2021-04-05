GERB party of PM Borissov wins Bulgaria’s polls

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Austria hosts leaders to discuss the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, in Vienna

SOFIA (Reuters) – The centre-right GERB party of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has won 24.2% of votes in the parliamentary election in Bulgaria, data from the central electoral commission showed on Monday, with 42.5% of the ballots counted.

The new, anti-establishment party There Is Such a People of popular TV host and singer Slavi Trifonov came in second with 19%, followed by the opposition Socialists with 14.9%, data showed.

The anti-graft grouping Democratic Bulgaria and centre-left alliance Stand Up! Mafia Out!, that were behind massive anti-corruption protests seeking to topple Borissov last year got 11% and 5.1% percent, respectively.

The ethnic Turkish MRF party won 8.7% of the vote, while the nationalist VMRO, the current coalition partner of GERB was at 3.6%, close to the 4% threshold for parliament entry, according to the data.

Final official results are expected on Thursday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR