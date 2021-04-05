Funny Tweets About The Nanny Streaming On HBO Max

~She’s the lady in red when everybody else is wearing taaaaaaaaaaaan~
Since I came out the womb, I’ve been watching The Nanny — it was, and remains, my mother’s favorite show.
HOWEVER, a girl can only watch reruns on Cozi TV — yes, commercials — for so long. I’ve been WAITING eons for The Nanny to stream…
…and, this weekend, my prayers were ANSWERED! You can now stream every single episode of The Nanny on HBO Max.
Here are some of the funniest tweets from the biggest fans of Fran Drescher (present company excluded):
Let us know your favorite moments from The Nanny in the comments below!
