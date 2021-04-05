FEI Turns Unstable as Genesis Event Ends Raising 639k ETH By CoinQuora

FEI Turns Unstable as Genesis Event Ends Raising 639k ETH
- FEI Labs has raised 639K from over 17,000 contributors.
- Stable FEI turns unstable as the Genesis event ends.
- FEI users face unintended consequences and penalties.
FEI Labs has raised 639K Ethereum (approx. $1.3 billion) from over 17,000 contributors during the Genesis event to bootstrap FEI decentralized stablecoin. Specifically, the firm launched the event on March 31, 2021, and ended on April 3, 2021. However, as the Genesis event ended, the token experienced a market decline on its value.
Fei Protocol Genesis has officially ended! Thank you to everyone who contributed to a successful Genesis period in bootstrapping the $FEI stablecoin and $TRIBE governance token
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.