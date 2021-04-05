Fei Labs raises 639K ETH in genesis event By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Fei Labs raises 639K ETH in genesis event

Fei Labs concluded a successful genesis launch of its Fei stablecoin on Saturday, raising nearly $1.3 billion in (ETH) from over 17,000 contributors, highlighting once again the market’s growing appetite for digital assets and decentralized finance.

A total of 639,000 ETH was committed to the so-called minting of the FEI stablecoin, the company announced Saturday. At the time Genesis concluded, the ETH commitments were worth nearly $1.3 billion.