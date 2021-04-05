Family call for speed limit change after father-of-three killed perth news

The family of a man killed in a horror smash north of Perth is calling on the state government to reduce the speed limit on the notorious stretch of road.

The father-of-three is the ninth person killed on the stretch of road in just over three years.

Jared Smith is the ninth person to lose his life Indian Ocean Drive since 2018. (Nine)

“If something had been done, I wouldn’t be crying right now and I wouldn’t be in pain,” Mr Smith’s sister, Sian Ceinwen, told 9News.

“I really, really hope there isn’t a tenth family that has to go through this before something changes.

“He was one of my favourite people in the world. I started the weekend with a brother and ended the weekend as an only child.”

Jared Smith was killed on Saturday when the Nissan X-trail he was driving collided with a Toyota Hillux. (Nine)

The speed limit near the Cervantes turn off is 110km/h and the Smith family want that changed.

“Things can be changed so that another family isn’t feeling this next weekend, feeling what we’re feeling with the loss of our son,” Mr Smith’s father, Bob Smith, told 9News.

“Something has to be done. Reduce the speed limit … nobody wants anyone to be hurt, let alone killed.”

Six people, including a baby, were injured in the horror smash. They were all flown to Perth hospitals.

Six others were injured, including a baby, in the horror smash north of Perth. (Nine)