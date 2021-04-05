Exploring Venezuela’s crypto ecosystem since the start of the pandemic By Cointelegraph



Exploring Venezuela’s crypto ecosystem since the start of the pandemic



In the year since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted almost every aspect of our lives, many things have happened within the crypto ecosystem around the world. So, what has the past year been like for crypto in Venezuela?

Even before 2020, Venezuela already had a number of businesses that accepted various cryptocurrencies as payment; however, considerably more have moved to adopt this form of payment over the past year. This includes everything from the hotel sector to famous pizza chain Pizza Hut announcing that it will accept (BTC), (LTC), and other cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.

