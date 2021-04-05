Ethereum drops to a 19-month low on exchanges By BTC Peers

Ethereum drops to a 19-month low on exchanges
Amid Ethereum’s rise to a new all-time high of over $2,140, the number of held on crypto exchanges has dropped to a 19-month low.
According to data from on-chain analytics provider Glassnode, the amount of Ethereum on centralized crypto exchanges is currently sitting at around 14.6 million ETH. This is a mere 12.7% of the digital asset’s entire supply. The last time the value was this low was in August 2019, when Ethereum was exchanging hands at around $220 per coin.
