Erin Kellyman On Falcon And The Winter Soldier And Marvel

3. Were you a fan of the Marvel comics and movies before getting cast in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

I hadn’t really read the Marvel comics, but I was a big fan of the Marvel movies. I think the first Marvel movie I watched was Iron Man. I think I was like 11. So, I’ve been a fan since then, so to now be in it is just the weirdest experience. It doesn’t even feel real. It’s crazy. Do you know what the weirdest thing was watching the show? It was seeing the opening titles, like the Marvel logo. Seeing that and thinking, “I’m in this? What the hell? How on earth did this happen?” I don’t know. It’s such a weird experience. I can’t believe somebody let me go this far.

4. Since you grew up loving the MCU, is there a Marvel character you always thought would be cool to share a scene with?

I think it would be cool to work with Black Widow, Captain Marvel, or Wanda. That would be really cool. Spider-Man, also very cool. It’s hard to pick just one.

5. What was your The Falcon and the Winter Soldier audition like?

When I auditioned, I had no idea what I was auditioning for. I knew it was Marvel, but I didn’t know the character or anything like that. I’d got the script and I was thinking, “This doesn’t sound anything like Marvel,” and that was on purpose, that’s why. Then, I had a callback after that first audition. And after that, I had a FaceTime with Kari [Skogland, the director] and Zoie [Nagelhout, a producer] and got the part. It was a pretty surreal experience.

6. How was it having to keep the secret that you were cast in a Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show?

It was so hard! I have a lot of family and friends who are fans of Marvel, so being away and just saying to them, “Mind your business, I’ll be back in a bit and you’ll see it later.” That was hard to do, but it made it so much more exciting once the trailer got released. Just for people to be like, “Oh my god, that’s what you were filming?! That’s so cool.” It’s hard [to keep the secret], but it’s a good reward at the end when people are getting excited to see it.

BuzzFeed: Wait, so were you just like, “I’m going to film a job in the States, bye”?

Literally, that’s exactly what happened. This happened with Star Wars as well and [my friends] were so angry, but people would guess though. My friends and family were so on it, people would guess and I’d be like, “Don’t worry about it. I’ll be back in a minute, it’ll be fine.”