EOS Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $6.8128 by 17:04 (21:04 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 11.49% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 4.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $6.5455B, or 0.33% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.8371 to $7.0658 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 61.16%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.5361B or 4.11% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.0675 to $7.0658 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 70.35% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,827.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.24% on the day.

was trading at $2,112.52 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.72%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,099.7994B or 55.69% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $242.9890B or 12.30% of the total cryptocurrency market value.