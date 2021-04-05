Earth, Wind & Fire Verzuz The Isley Brothers Reactions

“It’s a whole concert. We got lucky tonight.”

If you’re used to awakening out of your sleep by your mom’s Saturday morning cleaning playlist…

…or just love the smooth sounds of real R&B that touches the soul, then last night’s Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ The Isley Brothers battle was for you!

Whether you missed it or you’re just looking for a way to relive the night, here are some great reactions to the show:

This battle exudes Black Excellence. It goes to show how much of the past helped, influenced and shaped some of the best records in hip hop, in Movies, hell.. in Black Culture. Damn.... why am I tearing up?!?!? #verzuz

I think this #Verzuz more than any other reminded me how much I miss listening to music in community, dancing with/in crowds, sharing that bond fashioned out of communal listening.

Steve Harvey so biased LMAOO! The Isley Bros: Man.. that’s so smooth y’all! EWF: I HAD TO WAKEUP AT 4am! I HAD TO MEET A HOBO NAMED RALLO AT THE TRAIN! JUST TO BUY THAT ALBUM! #Verzuz

Tonight’s #Verzuz is another reason I’m proud to have been born Black and born to lovers of music. I witnessed history and joy simultaneously tonight and I don’t think it can ever be replicated. I haven’t been this happy all quarantine.

And of course, I wouldn’t let you leave empty-handed — be sure to tuck this playlist away for whenever outside REALLY opens back up!


embed.spotify.com

