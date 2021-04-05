Dubai police arrest group over ‘lewd’ video of naked women

Late on Saturday, videos and photographs depicting over a dozen naked women, lined up on a balcony while being filmed in Dubai’s upscale Marina neighbourhood in broad daylight, splashed across social media.
It came as a shock in the federation of seven Arab sheikhdoms, where tamer behaviour, like kissing in public or drinking alcohol without a licence, has landed people in jail. State-linked newspaper The National reported it appeared to be a “publicity stunt,” without elaborating.
“Such unacceptable behaviours,” the police statement said, “do not reflect the values and ethics of Emirati society.”
The UAE, while liberal in many regards compared to its Middle Eastern neighbours, has strict laws governing expression. People have been jailed for their comments and videos online. The country’s majority state-owned telecom companies block access to major pornographic websites.