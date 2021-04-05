Dollar looks for next catalyst as economic data keep bulls in control

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar was largely steady on

Monday as investors soaked up last week’s strong U.S. employment

report and looked ahead to data on the U.S. services sector for

affirmation of a solid economic rebound from the coronavirus

shock.

The greenback posted its best quarter against major

currencies in almost three years in January-March thanks to an

improving U.S. economy and rising Treasury yields.

The U.S. currency is likely to build on those gains as

investors look for ways to bet on a global economic recovery

from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, analysts said.

“I thought there would be a correction lower in the dollar,

but that didn’t happen,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency

strategist at Mizuho Securities.

“The dollar’s upward trend is very strong. In the new

quarter perhaps the best thing for investors to do is to just

follow this trend.”

The dollar was last quoted at 110.62 yen, not far

from its strongest level in a year.

Against the euro, the dollar traded at $1.1760,

which is close to a five-month high.

The British pound held steady at $1.3826.

The dollar rose to 0.9430 Swiss franc.

The U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in March,

data showed on Friday. However, there was scant reaction in