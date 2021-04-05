Dollar looks for next catalyst as economic data keep bulls in control

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

TOKYO — The dollar was largely steady on

Monday as investors soaked up last week’s strong U.S. employment

report and looked ahead to data on the U.S. services sector for

affirmation of a solid economic rebound from the coronavirus

shock.

The greenback posted its best quarter against major

currencies in almost three years in January-March thanks to an

improving U.S. economy and rising Treasury yields.

The U.S. currency is likely to build on those gains as

investors look for ways to bet on a global economic recovery

from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, analysts said.

“I thought there would be a correction lower in the dollar,

but that didn’t happen,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency

strategist at Mizuho Securities.

“The dollar’s upward trend is very strong. In the new

quarter perhaps the best thing for investors to do is to just

follow this trend.”

The dollar was last quoted at 110.62 yen, not far

from its strongest level in a year.

Against the euro, the dollar traded at $1.1760,

which is close to a five-month high.

The British pound held steady at $1.3826.

The dollar rose to 0.9430 Swiss franc.

The U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in March,

data showed on Friday. However, there was scant reaction in

currencies as most major stock and bond markets were closed for

Easter holidays.

Overall, the outlook for the dollar remains solid as the

underlying economic pulse pointed to a strengthening recovery. A

survey from the Institute for Supply Management due later on

Monday is expected to show U.S. non-manufacturing activity

expanded at a faster rate in March.

Trading was subdued on Monday in Asia as financial markets

in Australia, New Zealand, China, and Hong Kong are also closed,

although the bias is for the dollar to strengthen further,

analysts said.

The dollar index against a basket of six major

currencies was little changed at 93.015,

Dollar short positions in the currency market fell last week

to the lowest since June last year, U.S. Commodity Futures

Trading Commision data showed – another positive sign for the

greenback.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar edged up to

$0.7613, while the New Zealand dollar bought $0.7027.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0521 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1760 $1.1752 +0.07% -3.75% +1.1772 +1.1752

Dollar/Yen 110.6200 110.6700 -0.06% +7.08% +110.7400 +110.5600

Euro/Yen 130.08 130.13 -0.04% +2.49% +130.2500 +130.0900

Dollar/Swiss 0.9430 0.9408 +0.26% +6.61% +0.9431 +0.9418

Sterling/Dollar 1.3826 1.3825 +0.01% +1.21% +1.3842 +1.3790

Dollar/Canadian 1.2581 1.2585 -0.02% -1.19% +1.2586 +1.2562

Aussie/Dollar 0.7613 0.7591 +0.30% -1.03% +0.7625 +0.7607

NZ 0.7027 0.7017 +0.12% -2.17% +0.7036 +0.7023

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Stanley White

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

