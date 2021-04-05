DMX’s Fiancee and Ex-Wife Pictured Sharing an Embrace at Hospital Prayer Vigil

Instagram

Desiree Lindstorm, Tashera Simmons as well as the ‘Party Up (Up Here)’ rapper’s sons, Xavier and Exodus, are seen joining the crowd who gather outside White Plains Hospital in New York to send the ailing star prayers.

AceShowbiz –

DMX‘s fiancee Desiree Lindstorm and ex-wife Tashera Simmons were together in prayer for the rapper amid his hospitalization. Both ladies were spotted joining the crowd who gathered for a prayer vigil outside the New York hospital where the star is currently treated following a heart attack.

On Monday, April 5, family, friends and fans of the ailing star turned up at White Plains Hospital to send prayers and positive thoughts to the “What These B***hes Want” spitter. In one of poignant moments from the vigil, Desiree and Tashera were pictured sharing an embrace as they closed their eyes and kept the 50-year-old star in their minds.

DMX’s fiancee Desiree Lindstorm and ex-wife Tashera Simmons shared an embrace at prayer vigil outside White Plains Hospital.

Desiree, who wore a blue jacket and a blue face mask for the occasion, was also seen holding her son with DMX, Exodus, in another picture obtained by TMZ. According to the site, the rapper’s other son Xavier also attended the vigil in New York.

The rapper’s family joined the crowd at the vigil.

The crowd was reportedly chanting “DMX! DMX” and crossing their arms in the shape of an X. Some of them were even sobbing as speaker blared music of the Baltimore-born musician, AP reports. There were also fans who held up “DMX” balloons to show their support for their favorite star.

A relative made an X gesture during the prayer vigil.

On Sunday, motorcycle gang the Ruff Ryders, who are linked to the rap star, gathered outside the hospital to offer their support for the “Get at Me Dog” emcee. Meanwhile, hospital workers reportedly took time to hold their own little vigil on Sunday evening.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was rushed to the hospital on Friday night at approximately 11 P.M. after suffering a heart attack at his home that may have resulted from an overdose. He has been placed on life support, but is breathing on his own.

His manager Nakia Walker told the New York Times the rap star is in a “vegetative state with lung and brain failure and no brain activity.” She added, “We’re just praying.”

Ahead of the vigil, DMX’s family issued a statement, asking fans to keep him in their prayers. “We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges,” the statement read.

It continued, “The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music has been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.”