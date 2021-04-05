DMX’s Family to Join Bikers for Prayer Vigil as the Star Is in Vegetative State

Instagram

The members of DMX’s family are expected to join the prayer vigil staged by his Ruff Ryders motorcycle club pals outside hospital as the rapper continues to fight for his life.

Members of DMX‘s family will be joining his Ruff Ryders motorcycle club pals for a prayer vigil outside the New York hospital, where he’s fighting for life.

The gathering for the ailing rapper, real name Earl Simmons, will take place at White Plains Hospital in New York on Monday (05Apr21) at 5pm ET.

DMX’s fiancee and his mother visited him in the ICU over the weekend after he was admitted late on Friday following a heart attack.

DMX’s family members are asking fans for their prayers as the rapper fights for his life in the hospital.

After the “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” hitmaker was admitted to a medical facility in White Plains after suffering a heart attack on Friday night (02Apr21) and is currently “facing serious health issues.”

“We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges,” the rapper’s family said in a Sunday night statement, hours after his lawyer confirmed he was on life support.

Motorcycle gang the Ruff Ryders, who are linked to the rap star – real name Earl Simmons, plan to hold a prayer vigil outside White Plains Hospital on Monday (05Apr21).

Meanwhile, DMX’s manager Nakia Walker reveals the rap star is in a “vegetative state with lung and brain failure and no brain activity.”

“We’re just praying,” Walker told the New York Times.

Initial stories suggested DMX suffered a heart attack after a drug overdose, but those reports remain unconfirmed.

“Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home,” a family statement reads. “At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer.”

“The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.”