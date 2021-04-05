Distraught parents call for hospital review

Aishwarya Aswath wanted to be a teacher. She loved art and the news, even going so far as to record herself introducing the weather as a TV presenter.

Then the bubbly seven-year-old with a bright smile went from healthy to critically ill in just a couple of days.

Her parents claim they were ignored in their hour of need.

“I’ve lost my daughter,” distraught father Aswath Chavittupara said.

“This should never happen to any other child in this country.”

Aishwayra Aswath. (Nine)

Aishwarya developed a fever on Friday and on Saturday the couple took her to Perth Children’s Hospital .

They said her condition deteriorated rapidly, her eyes cloudy and hands cold.

Mother Prasitha Sasidharan said she told doctors what was happening with her daughter’s eyes was not normal and was told a doctor would come to investigate.

As Aishwarya’s condition worsened, the couple from Morley in north-east Perth pleaded for help but told 9News medical staff ignored them.

“I actually went to the reception four or five times and I asked them to look at her,” Ms Sasidharan said.

Aswath Chavittupara and Prasitha Sasidharan. (Nine)

The family said by the time doctors looked at little Aishwarya it was too late. She died within hours of treatment beginning.

The family is calling for an urgent review into how the emergency department is run, to stop this happening to any other child.

“They actually failed to find out that this is an emergency, that’s the main thing, and it shouldn’t happen to anyone else,” the little girl’s mother said.

The hospital has begun a review to discover the cause of death and the coroner is also investigating.

Hospital management expressed its condolences to the family and offered to provide any support possible.