Deshaun Watson now facing 22 lawsuits

As Mike Florio noted for Pro Football Talk, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is now facing 22 civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual assault and misconduct after a new lawsuit was filed on Monday.

Florio explained that a plaintiff says the 25-year-old star signal-caller reached out to her via Instagram in November and that Watson paid her $250 and had her sign a non-disclosure agreement following the alleged act of assault.

In a lawsuit that was filed last month, a traveling massage therapist said that she believed Watson is a “serial predator.” Watson has thus far denied any wrongdoing, but the Houston Police Department announced on Friday it opened an investigation into the quarterback after a complainant filed a report.

Attorney Tony Buzbee is representing the plaintiffs but has not yet confirmed or denied one of his clients filed the report with the HPD. Ahead of this new development, Buzbee unveiled he’ll hold a press conference on Tuesday.

“Our team will hold an in-person press conference at our Houston office on the 73rd floor of Chase Tower downtown Houston, Texas, on Tuesday at noon,” Buzbee wrote in an Instagram post. “This press conference will address important and significant developments in the Deshaun Watson case. We will take a few questions, but only from those present, and we will also distribute information to those assembled. We will, of course, live stream the press conference here on this platform. For those that attend, security will be strict; if you have no press credentials, you won’t attend.”

The NFL confirmed it is looking into the allegations. It’s assumed Watson could face fines and/or a suspension per the NFL’s personal conduct policy regardless of the outcomes of any cases.