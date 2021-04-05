‘Dennis the Menace’ Star Gloria Henry Dies at 98

Instagram

The actress, perhaps best known for playing Dennis the Menace’s mother on the classic CBS show, has passed away at the age of 98 at her home in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz –

Gloria Henry, best known for her role as mother Alice Mitchell on CBS sitcom “Dennis the Menace“, has died.

The actress’ death was confirmed by her daughter, Erin Ellwood, who posted the sad news on Instagram. She passed away one day after her 98th birthday.

While a cause of death is unknown, Erin informed The Hollywood Reporter that her mum died at her Los Angeles home.

“She’s flying now, free of her body. She left on a countdown 4 3 2 1 @ 3:40pm,” she penned. “She was such an incredible woman in so many ways. This last year with her has been beautiful and heartbreaking.”

“Thank you all for following me and supporting me on this journey – this beautiful land mine. Goodbye Momma, I love your guts forever.”

<br />

Henry appeared in movies with “Gene Autry“, “Lucille Ball“, and “George Raft” before playing the role of the chaotic Dennis the Menace’s mum for four seasons, starting in October 1959.

In 1947, she starred in “Sport of Kings“, “Keeper of the Bees“, and “Bulldog Drummond Strikes Back“. She made six further moves in 1948 and seven the year after.

While roles began to dry up in the 1950s, Henry continued to act onscreen occasionally, with her final role as Mrs. Porter in romantic comedy “Her Minor Thing” airing in 2005.

Henry was married to architect Craig Ellwood from 1949 until their 1977 divorce. The pair had three children together, Jeffrey, Adam and Erin.