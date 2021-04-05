Demi Lovato Delighted by Vibrator and Sex-Themed Candle Sent by Gwyneth Paltrow

Instagram/WENN/FayesVision

One day after she released ‘Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over’, the ‘Sober’ singer reveals that she has received self-care gift box from the Goop founder.

Demi Lovato has become the latest celebrity to receive a self-care gift box from Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow.

A week after the Oscar winner sent newly-single Kim Kardashian a new vibrator and a sex-themed candle, Gwyneth sent a similar package to Demi.

The 28-year-old singer showed off her gifts in a video shared to her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 3 – the day after she dropped her latest album, “Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over”. The package featured a vibrator, sex gel and a candle called This Smells Like Demi’s Orgasm.

“Wowowow thank you @GwynethPaltrow you’re a real one,” Demi captioned the video.

The self-pleasure set will come in handy for the star, who recently came out as pansexual. “I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off,” she said in the Saturday, March 27 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

Demi noted that she is attracted to “anything really.” After the host asked if the term “pansexual” suits her, she agreed, “Yeah, pansexual.” She then recalled, “I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia, and I was like, ‘That’s it! That’s what I’m going with.’ I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud.”

Demi has been single after breaking her engagement to actor Max Ehrich last year (2020). She, however, was recently hit with dating rumors after recording together with Noah Cyrus for a song titled “Easy” that is featured on Demi’s newest album.

“They’re very close and have been hanging out,” a source said of the two stars, adding that they might have begun a fling. Another source close to Demi, however, begged to differ. Calling the dating rumors “weird,” the source told Page Six, “They have dinner sometimes, but they’re not romantic,” and insisted, “they’re not dating.”