Delta, American Airlines websites experiencing issues: Downdetector By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Airbus A321 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport
(Reuters) – Reports by users showed issues on Monday with the websites of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:), according to Downdetector.com.
People familiar with the matter said there seemed to be an outage on ITA, a system run by Google (NASDAQ:) that many U.S. airlines use for their bookings. United Airlines also appeared to be impacted by the issue.
