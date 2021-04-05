Delta Air says booking issues fixed after Google’s software glitch

Article content

Delta Air Lines said on Monday a glitch preventing flight bookings had been resolved, after Alphabet Inc’s Google found an issue with its software that powers ticketing and other services on many U.S. airline websites.

More than 800 users earlier on Monday reported problems while using the websites of Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

“The issue was caused by the failure of technology provided to Delta and multiple airlines by Google,” a Delta spokesman said in a statement.

The glitch had also made it difficult for users to purchase flight tickets on the carrier’s mobile app and through its reservations call center, Delta said.

“Earlier today, a data error impacted our flight shopping software, which prevented airline partners, as well as Google Flights, from showing fare information,” a Google spokesperson said of the company’s ITA software in an emailed statement.

“We’ve implemented a fix and the issue has now been mitigated. We’ll continue to monitor to ensure this is fully resolved.”

United Airlines said the software appeared to have been down for just under two hours, although customers were still able to call its contact centers and book over the phone.

American also flagged a technical issue by a third-party vendor, but added there was no impact to flight operations and customers were still able to check in for flights through the company’s website. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese, Anil D’Silva and Ramakrishnan M.)