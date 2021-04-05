DeFi aggregator raided by five hackers on launch day By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Fledgling decentralized finance protocol ForceDAO has had a rough start, with several incursions from hackers taking place just hours after it launched.

The Ethereum-based yield aggregator had only just launched its airdrop campaign on April 3 when four malicious “black-hat” hackers managed to drain a total of 183 ETH worth approximately $367,000 at the time. One friendly “white-hat” hacker alsassisted the team by alerting them to prevent further losses.