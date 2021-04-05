Defendant No. 1 or Next Prime Minister? Netanyahu Divides Israel

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in a Jerusalem court on Monday for the opening of the key, evidentiary phase of his corruption trial. Simultaneously, just two miles across town, representatives of his party were entreating the country’s president to task him with forming Israel’s next government.

It was a split-screen spectacle that encapsulated the confounding condition of Israel and its democracy. For many here, the extraordinary convergence of events was an illustration of a political and constitutional malaise afflicting the nation that is getting worse from year to year.

After four inconclusive elections in two years, Mr. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving prime minister, who is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and who denies wrongdoing, remains the most polarizing figure on the political stage. But he is also the leader of Israel’s largest party, which took the most seats in national elections last month.

With Mr. Netanyahu’s future on the line, analysts say his best bet for overcoming his legal troubles is to remain in power and gain some kind of immunity.