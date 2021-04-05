Daniel Kaluuya Credits Kenan Thompson for Inspiring His Acting Career During ‘SNL’ Stint

WENN/Avalon

Making his guest-hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’, the ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ star uses his monologue to also take a jab at the differences between American and British racism.

AceShowbiz –

Daniel Kaluuya had a real full circle moment while guest hosting sketch show “Saturday Night Live” in America over the weekend, revealing his first taste of show-business was inspired by comedian Kenan Thompson.

During his monologue at the start of the show, the Brit explained he wrote a play when he was nine that was based on an episode of former child star Thompson’s hit comedy show “Kenan & Kel”.

“I just wanna say how grateful I am to be here,” Daniel said. “When I was nine years old that got performed at Hampstead Theater, with real actors and everything, and this is a true story – that play was based on ‘Kenan & Kel’. And that play led me down a path that got me to this stage tonight, with Kenan backstage right now.”

Thompson is a longtime regular on the sketch show.

During his stint in guest-hosting the April 3 episode, Daniel also made a reference to Meghan Markle‘s revelation about royal family’s concerns over how dark Archie’s skin might be.”First of all, I know you’re hearing my accent and thinking, ‘Oh no, he’s not Black. He’s British!’ ” he kicked off his joke on the subject.

“I’m here to reassure you that I am Black,” the 32-year-old actor continued quipping. “I’m Black and I’m British. Basically, I’m what the royal family was worried the baby would look like.”

The “Judas and the Black Messiah” star also poked fun at the differences between American and British racism. “Let me put it this way: British racism is so bad white people left. They wanted to be free – free to be able to invent their own kind of racism,” he stated. “That’s why they invented Australia, South Africa and Boston.”