Cryptocurrency market cap hits $2 trillion — Now worth as much as Apple By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrency market cap hits $2 trillion — Now worth as much as Apple
The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies in existence surpassed $2 trillion on April 5, according to data from Goingecko, led by the impressive growth of (BTC), Ether (ETH) and other altcoins in 2021.
The cryptocurrency market as a whole has become approximately as valuable as Apple (NASDAQ:), the second-biggest company in the world after Saudi Arabia’s oil giant, Aramco (SE:).
