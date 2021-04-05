Cryptocurrency market cap hits $2 trillion — Now worth as much as Apple By Cointelegraph

Home Business Cryptocurrency market cap hits $2 trillion — Now worth as much as...

The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies in existence surpassed $2 trillion on April 5, according to data from Goingecko, led by the impressive growth of (BTC), Ether (ETH) and other altcoins in 2021.

The cryptocurrency market as a whole has become approximately as valuable as Apple (NASDAQ:), the second-biggest company in the world after Saudi Arabia’s oil giant, Aramco (SE:).

Bitcoin volatility index (30-day average). Source: Bybt
1-day price chart (Coinbase) with key levels. Source: Rekt Capital, TradingView