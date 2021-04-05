Crypto industry got more funding in Q1 2021 than all of last year: Report By Cointelegraph

In the first quarter of 2021, 129 startups focusing on crypto and blockchain technology have received a total of $2.6 billion in funding, Bloomberg reports, citing data from business analytics firm CB Insights. Over the course of 2020, crypto and blockchain firms attracted a total of $2.3 billion in 341 deals.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related companies have already received more funding this year than in all of 2020, according to a new report.

