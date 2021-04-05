Couple gets married on Ethereum blockchain for $587 in transaction fees By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Rebecca Rose and Peter Kacherginsky, employees of leading U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase, have revealed how they used Ethereum’s blockchain to become lawfully wedded.

On April 3, Rose posted to Twitter to announce the pair had tied the knot on March 14 in both the physical and virtual words.