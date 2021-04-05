Coronavirus vaccine rollout Australia: What’s gone wrong with Australia’s rollout; why is it so far behind target?

While complex and logistically challenging, the national rollout has become mired in controversy as federal and state governments bicker in public over who and what is to blame for the considerable lag.
Yes. At the beginning of the year the Federal Government forecast four million doses would be administered by the end of March.
So how many have we done?
As of today, 841,000 jabs.
So, we’ve obviously missed the March target?
Yes, when supply problems became clear, the government later pushed the four million target back to the end of April.
What are the supply problems?
What does the EU have to do with it?
The block followed the EU tightening its rules on vaccine exports in an effort to secure its own supply.
The government said this created major supply problems and put us behind schedule.
So is there a supply issue?
How many doses have been delivered to each state?
As of April 6, NSW has been delivered 126,494 doses, Victoria 116,234, Queensland 86,985, WA 56,872, Tasmania 17,511, South Australia 28,759, ACT 12,778 and Northern Territory 8647.
Supply aside, how can we speed up our vaccination rate?
Some state governments are considering doing what the US and UK have done, and setting up vaccination centres at sports stadiums and convention centres to get Australians jabbed as rapidly possible.