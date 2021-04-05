Community outrage as residents forced to abandon businesses to make way for Metro West

Western Sydney resident, Maria Marino, was relying on her mechanics shop as security after retirement but following an acquisition by the NSW government, her Burwood business is soon to be swallowed up by the new Metro West.

“I’ve had this property for 25 years, father bought it for us, it’s very emotional,” Marina Marino told 9News.

Across Parramatta Road, another local icon, Urban Flower, will soon shut its doors after 48 years in business.

Western Sydney resident, Maria Marino. (Nine)

“We’re fourth generation florists, my grandfather opened shop, it’s devastating his legacy is being erased,” owners Winston and Carli Jeffrey told 9News.

Ms Marino and Mr Jeffrey are among hundreds of Sydney residents forced to abandon their homes and businesses to make way for major development projects.

In the past three years 1000 homes and businesses have been acquired across Sydney.

The suburbs hit hardest include Randwick with 89 properties acquired, followed by Parramatta with 62, Luddenham with 33 and Kellyville with 30.

Despite the land now being gazetted, 76 inner west property owners are taking on Sydney Metro for greater compensation, arguing they’ve been priced out of the market.

“You have to spend a million dollars more to find something similar,” Ms Marino said.

Sydney business owners Winston and Carli Jeffrey. (Nine)

“We have no choice but to go to the valuer general, no one would meet with us take our phone calls,” Mr Jeffrey said.

Despite no official settlement being reached, the government is now charging property owners rent until they are forced to leave at the end of June.

Community frustration surrounding acquisitions has prompted a parliamentary inquiry into how the process could be made fairer.