Clippers’ Paul George praises Rajon Rondo’s leadership skills

Rajon Rondo made his Los Angeles Clippers debut on Sunday against the Lakers. Although he didn’t have the best performance, Rondo made a lasting impression with Paul George.

After the Clippers’ 104-86 win, George lauded Rondo for his leadership skills, saying he instantly becomes one of L.A.’s most prominent voices in the locker room.

“Rondo’s a leader, you know the point guard, he’s a leader,” George said, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “We’re going to listen to him. I look at him as a leader, a leader of this group. He’ll hold a lot of weight. He holds a lot of weight in the locker room. As he gets more comfortable within our system, getting games under his feet, he’ll hold us accountable. That’s what you need in the locker room, somebody that’s going to say what needs to be said and get us going.”

Rondo has plenty of experience in key situations. The 35-year-old led the Boston Celtics to a championship in 2008 and helped the Lakers win a title last season.

The Clippers are hoping Rondo’s experience will help them win a championship for the first time in franchise history, which is the reason why they acquired him at the trade deadline from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Lou Williams.

L.A. is third in the Western Conference with a 33-18 record, six games back of the first-place Utah Jazz. Although the Clippers don’t sit atop the conference, they still have the third-best odds to win the NBA title in 2021 at +600, according to BetOnline.ag. They trail the Brooklyn Nets (+225) and the Lakers (+325).