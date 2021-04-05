China, U.S. Made 2020 a Record Year for Renewable Power Growth

Article content

By Verity Ratcliffe

(Bloomberg) —

A record amount of renewable energy capacity was built last year, thanks largely to investments in China and the U.S., according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

Renewables — mostly in the form of wind and solar — accounted for 82% of new electricity installation in 2020, said Abu Dhabi-based Irena, which advises governments on clean power. China added 136 gigawatts, more than half the total and a similar amount to Spain’s overall power production.

“These numbers tell a remarkable story,” said Irena Director General Francesco La Camera. “Despite the difficult period, as we predicted, 2020 marks the start of the decade of renewables. Costs are falling, clean tech markets are growing and never before have the benefits of the energy transition been so clear.”

Renewables still lag dirtier forms of electricity generation, with their share of total capacity rising two percentage points from 2019 to 36.6%, Irena said in a report.

The organization said there was still “a huge amount to be done.” Decarbonization to limit the worst effects of climate change will require a 10-fold expansion in renewable energy through 2050, or investment of $4.4 trillion a year, Irena said earlier this month.