Chester From HBO Max’s Genera+ion Is BFF Material

HBO Max’s Genera+ion is in its first season and follows the lives of teenagers navigating high school, exploring their sexuality.
When it comes to television shows, it usually takes me quite a few episodes before I can say one character is my favorite. I try to consider if I could see myself being friends with this person.
And then, like a pink glittery comet falling from Cloud 9, Chester (played by Justice Smith) blessed the show and almost immediately turned me into a Stan.
Chester is everything you’d want in a best friend. He’s smart, funny, open, honest, dedicated, and an equal balance of sassy and wise. If that’s not the whole package, I don’t know what is.
Also, I immediately wanted to dive into his closet and somehow absorb all of that die-hard confidence he has in high school.
Did I mention he has a hilariously dark sense of humor and a sensitive side?
To me, he’s the friend that adapts to each person’s unique needs when they can use it.
He’ll go from talking intense, real life things with you in an aquarium to jumping off of a ship to help you.
Oh, and he’ll even ride shotgun so that you can learn to drive and put both of your lives in jeopardy.
I’m convinced Chester is the one friend I was truly missing in high school…
…and I’d relive the not-so-amazing four years of high school if he was by my side exploring rooftops and cussing out irrelevant people.
Which TV character could have totally been your best friend in high school?
TV and Movies
