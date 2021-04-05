Chainalysis Raises Over $100M to Expand Its Services By CoinQuora



Chainalysis Raises Over $100M to Expand Its Services



Chainalysis has raised $100 million in a Series D fundraise.

Paradigm conducted the fundraising program.

Chainalysis will use its earnings to expand its investigations software services.

Chainalysis has raised over $100 million in a Series D fundraising event. Of note, Paradigm led the funding round on April 2.

As a result, the new funding raised Chainalysis’s value to over $2 billion. Besides, not only Paradigm, other investment firms like TIME Ventures, Ribbit, and others also joined the funding event.

According to a report, Chainalysis will use the earnings to grow and expand its investigations software. Moreover, this will help financial services regulators to monitor digital asset use cases.

As per Paradigm, government agencies could even become interested in understanding digital currencies and virtual currency management.

Paradigm Co-Founder Fred Ehrsam said,

