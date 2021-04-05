Celsius wins ‘best cryptocurrency wallet’ award by FinTech Breakthrough By Cointelegraph

Celsius wins ‘best cryptocurrency wallet’ award by FinTech Breakthrough
Celsius Network, a digital asset lending platform, has been awarded “best cryptocurrency wallet” at the fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards — a yearly event that recognizes emerging companies at the intersection of finance and technology.
James Johnson, managing director at FinTech Breakthrough, described Celsius as being on a “worthy mission” to provide people with “better opportunities to gain financial freedom.” He continued:
