Castellanos gets two-game suspension for scrap vs. Cards

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos has been handed a two-game suspension for igniting a benches-clearing brawl against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.
Castellanos will appeal the suspension, Heyman adds.
The 29-year-old was hit by a pitch from Jake Woodford and later celebrated in his face when he came around to score on a wild pitch. His actions caused the benches to clear and he was tossed from the game.
Major League Baseball also fined Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, pitcher Jordan Hicks, catcher Yadier Molina, and Reds infielder Eugenio Suárez and outfielder Jesse Winker for their roles in the incident.
Castellanos is off to a hot start in three games thus far. The Florida native is slashing .545/.583/1.364 with two home runs and five RBIs on six hits.
This is his second season with the Reds after spending time with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs.