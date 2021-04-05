Castellanos gets two-game suspension for scrap vs. Cards

Major League Baseball also fined Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, pitcher Jordan Hicks, catcher Yadier Molina, and Reds infielder Eugenio Suárez and outfielder Jesse Winker for their roles in the incident.

Castellanos is off to a hot start in three games thus far. The Florida native is slashing .545/.583/1.364 with two home runs and five RBIs on six hits.

This is his second season with the Reds after spending time with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs.