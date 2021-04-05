Carrie Underwood Raises Over $100K Through Virtual Easter Concert

Instagram

The seven-time Grammy-winner and the ‘American Idol’ alum performs all 13 songs from her new gospel album ‘My Savior’ when taking the stage of Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Carrie Underwood celebrated Easter by doing a philanthropic effort. Having held a virtual concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the winner of “American Idol” season four managed to raise over $100,000 in aid of Save the Children.

Carrie promoted the fundraising via Facebook on Sunday, April 4. “Carrie Underwood brings her new album, My Savior, to life with ‘My Savior: Live From The Ryman,’ a virtual live concert performance from the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN,” she began her message.

“Special guests include CeCe Winans, Bear Rinehart (Wilder Woods) of NEEDTOBREATHE, Mac McAnally, and Buddy Greene Music,” the 38-year-old added. “Donations during the event will benefit global efforts of Save the Children US, which works in over 100 countries to make sure children all over the world grow up healthy, educated and safe.”

During the livestream concert, Carrie performed 13 songs from her latest album “My Savior”. With her performance, she successfully influenced 2,329 people to donate to the charity, which has now raised $100,808.

Carrie spoke up about the fundraising in a statement to the press. She explained, “It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family.”

Carrie gave a hint at “My Savior” release back in December 2020. “I made an album called ‘My Savior’ which is hopefully just a little companion to ‘My Gift’. This album is full of gospel hymns that I grew up singing,” she said on Twitter at that time.

“I feel like you guys have kind of been asking me for a while to make an album like that because I’ve been lucky enough to do songs like that here and there along the way in my career,” she further noted. “So that’s what I did. It will be coming to you just in time for Easter [April 4].”