Carlton Davis apologizes, defends himself after using Asian slur

Carlton Davis apologized and defended himself on Twitter for his use of an Asian slur.

Davis was on Twitter Sunday night and sent a tweet that said: “gotta stop letting g–ks in Miami” (edited by LBS). He later deleted the tweet.

The word is a derogatory term for Korean and Vietnamese people. Its origins date back to the Korean War.

But Davis claims the term means something completely different to him. Davis says he grew up with the term being used to describe someone who is “lame.” He apologized once he found out about the slur and says he won’t be using the word any longer.