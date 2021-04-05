Buccaneers’ Carlton Davis apologizes for tweeting anti-Asian slur: ‘I have learned a valuable lesson’

Buccaneers defensive back Carlton Davis issued an apology Sunday after tweeting out an anti-Asian slur, saying he didn’t understand that the term had a “darker” meaning.

“Gotta stop letting g—s in Miami,” Davis posted in a since-deleted tweet.

Davis, a former second-round pick out of Auburn who has played in 41 career games for Tampa Bay, later apologized on Twitter and explained that he thought the term meant “lame.” He posted a screenshot of an Urban Dictionary definition of the word, though it was the second definition on the page after “a derogatory term used against Korean and Vietnamese individuals.”

“I have learned a valuable lesson and want to apologize to anyone that was offended by seeing that word because we need to focus on helping each other during these tough times,” Carlton tweeted.

I would never offend any group of people .You reporters can look for another story to blow up . The term was directed towards a producer claiming he “ran Miami “With that being said I’ll retire that word from my vocabulary giving the hard times our Asian family are enduring ❤️. pic.twitter.com/bJEOjmZuRr — C-Murda ™ (@Carlton_Lowkey) April 5, 2021

I used a term that from where I come from has always meant “lame”but I did not realize it has a much darker, negative connotation. I have learned a valuable lesson and want to apologize to anyone that was offended by seeing that word because we need to focus on helping each other — C-Murda ™ (@Carlton_Lowkey) April 5, 2021

During these tough times — C-Murda ™ (@Carlton_Lowkey) April 5, 2021

The Asian American Journalists Association Sports Task Force released a statement Monday saying that the group is “disappointed by [Davis’] sentiment, especially at a time when Asians in the United States are experiencing a sharp increase in anti-Asian hate which has resulted in harassment and attacks.”

As of Monday morning, the Bucs and NFL had not yet commented on Davis’ tweet.