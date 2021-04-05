BTG Pactual’s new Bitcoin fund teams up with Gemini for custody By Cointelegraph

BTG Pactual’s new Bitcoin fund teams up with Gemini for custody
Gemini, the U.S.-based crypto exchange and custodian founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, has announced it will provide custody services for the forthcoming fund from Brazil’s top investment bank, BTG Pactual.
An April 5 announcement indicates Gemini’s subsidiaries Gemini Custody and Gemini Fund Solutions will provide customized services for the fund. The post also notes a philosophical alignment between the two firms.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.