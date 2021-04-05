BTG Pactual’s new Bitcoin fund teams up with Gemini for custody By Cointelegraph

Home Business BTG Pactual’s new Bitcoin fund teams up with Gemini for custody By...

Gemini, the U.S.-based crypto exchange and custodian founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, has announced it will provide custody services for the forthcoming fund from Brazil’s top investment bank, BTG Pactual.

An April 5 announcement indicates Gemini’s subsidiaries Gemini Custody and Gemini Fund Solutions will provide customized services for the fund. The post also notes a philosophical alignment between the two firms.