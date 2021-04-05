BTC, ETH, BNB, DOT, EOS By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, ETH, BNB, DOT, EOS

Historical trends act as a gauge for traders to assess the possibilities for the future. April has been a bullish month for (BTC) with eight monthly closes in the green and only two instances of negative returns.

Danny Scott, the CEO of the Bitcoin exchange CoinCorner, said that Bitcoin could rally to $83,000 if it emulates its average April return of 51% as it had over the past 10 years.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360