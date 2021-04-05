BTC, ETH, BNB, DOT, ADA, XRP, UNI, LTC, LINK, THETA By Cointelegraph



Price analysis 4/5: BTC, ETH, BNB, DOT, ADA, XRP, UNI, LTC, LINK, THETA



The total crypto market capitalization reached the important milestone of $2 trillion on April 5. As cryptocurrencies increase in value, they are likely to attract further investments from institutional investors because they can no longer afford to neglect it.

Less than three months ago, the crypto market had reached the $1 trillion in market cap for the first time ever. This rate of growth shows that investors are hugely bullish on the potential of the sector and the ones who delay their investment decisions may have to enter at much higher levels.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360

