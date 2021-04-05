Breaking down notable veteran NBA free agents still available

In recent days, some of the NBA’s more noteworthy free agents have come off the board.

Isaiah Thomas

signed a 10-day contract with the Pelicans; DeMarcus Cousins

agreed to a 10-day deal with the Clippers; Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

reached a rest-of-season agreement with the Trail Blazers.

However, even with those players no longer available, there are still several familiar veteran names on our list of free agents. And with a number of teams around the NBA in need of at least one more player, it’s possible that many of those veteran FAs are generating some interest.

Here’s a check-in on some of the more notable names on the market:

Point Guards:

The Pelicans opted for an offense-first player when they signed Thomas, but a team in need of a defensive point guard could look to Shaquille Harrison, who was waived in February by Utah.

Quinn Cook and Jalen Lecque are among the guards who were on NBA rosters for much of this season before being released, while Jeremy Lin and Gary Payton II are among those whose play in the G League bubble in the winter may have boosted their stock a little.

Brandon Knight is seeking an NBA comeback and reportedly worked out recently for the Bucks. Shabazz Napier, Emmanuel Mudiay, Yogi Ferrell and Tim Frazier are among the other experienced options available.