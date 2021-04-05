Boosie Badazz Pissed After Being Mistaken for Foe Flavor Flav

Instagram

Being mistaken for someone else is one thing, but being mistaken for your enemy is probably the worst. Boosie Badazz, previously known as Lil Boosie, was ranting online after someone mistook him for egendary rapper/reality TV star Flavor Flav at an airport.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 38-year-old rapper said on Sunday, April 4, “I was just in the f***ing airport, a lady gon’ talk about Flavor Flav. I don’t look like no damn Flavor Flav — I look like Boosie.” He went on to say that the funny incident was the reason “why I don’t wear these damn red glasses.”

The Baton Rouge star blamed the piece of accessory, saying that “got me f***ed up early this morning.” He continued, “Too early in the morning for that s**t. Flavor Flav you cant f**k with me man!”

While Boosie wasn’t happy with the comparison, some fans thought that the two stars do share some resemblance. “I honestly do see the resemblance in boosie and flavor flav,” one person admitted. “All I’m saying is you ever seen Flavor Flav and Boosie in the same room???” someone else wrote on Twitter.

A user even thought that Boosie and Flave are blood-related. “wow i thought flava flav & lil boosie was related this whole time,” the person confessed.

Meanwhile, Flav caught wind of the matter and reacted in a video that he posted on his Instagram account. “I was running at the mall, man, and motherf***er running up to me and talked about Lil Boosie. I don’t look like no Lil Boosie, if anything Lil Boosie looks like me! I was here first!” the 62-year-old said in the clip.

Flav also shared that he’s a “big fan” of Boosie. “I got stashed, baby! I got stashed!”